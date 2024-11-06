Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Advocates Unity Over Division

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Maharashtra's opposition bloc MVA as 'Maha Anadi' and invoked historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to stress unity among citizens. He emphasized BJP's initiatives under Narendra Modi for a united and stronger India ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washim | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Advocates Unity Over Division
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labeled Maharashtra's opposition alliance MVA as 'Maha Anadi,' highlighting the dangers of division. He referenced Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to convey a message of unity.

Speaking at a rally, Adityanath underscored BJP's efforts in transforming Ayodhya with the Lord Ram consecration ceremony. He encouraged voting for the ruling Mahayuti coalition over the 'Maha Anadi' bloc in the upcoming elections.

Asserting his party's position, he argued that since the BJP's rise, national security has improved substantially, redefining ties with China and Pakistan. Adityanath called for a stronger Maharashtra to bolster the 'One India, Best India' mission under Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024