Uttar Pradesh CM Advocates Unity Over Division
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Maharashtra's opposition bloc MVA as 'Maha Anadi' and invoked historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to stress unity among citizens. He emphasized BJP's initiatives under Narendra Modi for a united and stronger India ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labeled Maharashtra's opposition alliance MVA as 'Maha Anadi,' highlighting the dangers of division. He referenced Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to convey a message of unity.
Speaking at a rally, Adityanath underscored BJP's efforts in transforming Ayodhya with the Lord Ram consecration ceremony. He encouraged voting for the ruling Mahayuti coalition over the 'Maha Anadi' bloc in the upcoming elections.
Asserting his party's position, he argued that since the BJP's rise, national security has improved substantially, redefining ties with China and Pakistan. Adityanath called for a stronger Maharashtra to bolster the 'One India, Best India' mission under Prime Minister Modi.
