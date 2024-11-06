Uttar Pradesh CM Advocates Unity Over Division

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labeled Maharashtra's opposition alliance MVA as 'Maha Anadi,' highlighting the dangers of division. He referenced Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to convey a message of unity.

Speaking at a rally, Adityanath underscored BJP's efforts in transforming Ayodhya with the Lord Ram consecration ceremony. He encouraged voting for the ruling Mahayuti coalition over the 'Maha Anadi' bloc in the upcoming elections.

Asserting his party's position, he argued that since the BJP's rise, national security has improved substantially, redefining ties with China and Pakistan. Adityanath called for a stronger Maharashtra to bolster the 'One India, Best India' mission under Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)