Trump's Re-election: A New Era for US-India Relations

Eminent Indian Americans have warmly welcomed Donald Trump's re-election as the 47th President of the United States, highlighting anticipated advancements in the US-India relationship alongside addressing broader global challenges.

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, described this period as a 'golden age of American innovation' and expressed commitment to collaborating with Trump's administration for inclusive benefits. Former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley, and Louisiana Governor, Bobby Jindal, echoed calls for national unity and dedication to improving the nation's trajectory.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Indiaspora founder, M R Rangaswami, emphasized high expectations from Trump's leadership, while prominent figures like Ajay Jain Bhaturia and Al Mason reflected on significant political changes and the need for a robust US-India relationship to ensure a prosperous future.

