Kamala Harris Secures Maine Victory with Statewide Lead

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris successfully secured a statewide victory in Maine, earning two crucial electoral votes on Wednesday.

Maine is distinctive in its electoral vote allocation, dividing its votes by granting two to the statewide winner and distributing additional votes to congressional district victors.

The Associated Press confirmed Harris's victory at 4:23 p.m. EST, marking a significant moment, as the last statewide Republican win in Maine was by George W. Bush in 1988.

