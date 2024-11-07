Left Menu

Kamala Harris Secures Maine Victory with Statewide Lead

Kamala Harris, a Democrat, won the statewide vote in Maine, receiving two electoral votes. Maine allocates votes by splitting them between the statewide winner and each congressional district's victor. This marks the first Democratic victory since 1988 when George W. Bush won statewide.

Updated: 07-11-2024 03:02 IST
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris successfully secured a statewide victory in Maine, earning two crucial electoral votes on Wednesday.

Maine is distinctive in its electoral vote allocation, dividing its votes by granting two to the statewide winner and distributing additional votes to congressional district victors.

The Associated Press confirmed Harris's victory at 4:23 p.m. EST, marking a significant moment, as the last statewide Republican win in Maine was by George W. Bush in 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

