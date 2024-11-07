Left Menu

Supreme Court Elections: The Battle Over Abortion Rights Shifts to States

In the recent election cycle, Republicans retained control over Ohio's high court and are leading in removing a Democratic justice in North Carolina. Democrats secured seats in Kentucky and Michigan's courts, emphasizing reproductive rights. Arizona voters retained justices who upheld an 1864 abortion ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 08:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent election cycle saw Republicans maintaining their grip on Ohio's top court and leading efforts to unseat a Democratic justice in North Carolina. This comes amidst a national push by Democrats hoping abortion rights issues would bolster liberal candidates in state supreme courts.

While Democratic-backed candidates succeeded in Kentucky and Michigan by focusing on reproductive rights, Arizona voters opted to retain justices who upheld a historical abortion ban. These elections occurred in 33 states where supreme court seats were contested, following campaigns from groups like Planned Parenthood.

The outcomes reflected a mix of partisan and non-partisan races, with constitutional amendments expanding abortion rights approved in seven out of ten states. Despite efforts, Democrats in Ohio failed to shift the Republican majority in the state high court, as election results continue to highlight the evolving landscape of abortion rights in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

