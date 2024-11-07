Mani Shankar Aiyar Speaks Out: Concerns Over Trump's Re-Election and Kamala Harris's Defeat

In light of Donald Trump's recent victory in the US presidential election, former Indian diplomat Mani Shankar Aiyar has voiced significant concerns, describing Trump as a 'man of doubtful character.' Aiyar's remarks highlight the controversy surrounding Trump's past, particularly regarding a hush-money case involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump's return to the presidency marks a rare instance of non-consecutive terms, mirroring Grover Cleveland's tenure. Despite facing multiple accusations, including 34 felony counts, Trump defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who stepped in after Joe Biden withdrew from the race. Concerns about Trump's character and the impact on global democracy remain at the forefront of Aiyar's critique.

Aiyar also touched upon the relationship between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, questioning the close rapport that developed during Trump's first term. Notably, Modi organized major events like 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump,' emphasizing a diplomatic stance. However, Modi maintained neutrality during the 2024 election race, avoiding affiliations with either Trump or Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)