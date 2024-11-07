European Leaders Press Georgia for Reforms

In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have publicly voiced their concerns regarding the political situation in Georgia. The joint statement was released on Thursday as part of the Weimar Triangle initiative, underscoring the collective stance of the three European leaders.

The trio emphasized that they could not endorse the initiation of European Union accession discussions for Georgia unless the nation undertakes meaningful political reforms. This statement adds pressure on Georgia to make necessary changes if it seeks closer ties with the EU.

This declaration highlights the importance of adherence to democratic principles and institutional reforms as prerequisites for EU membership candidacy, reflecting ongoing tensions between EU aspirations and internal political dynamics in Georgia.

