Taiwan Signals Strong Defense Commitment Amid US Demands

Taiwan is moving swiftly to signal its defense commitments, potentially through significant arms deals with the United States. The initiative comes in response to Donald Trump's demand for 'protection' payments from Taiwan, indicating a serious approach to its defense responsibilities.

This strategy is seen as Taiwan's way to solidify its strategic relationships with Washington amid heightened tensions with China. Trump's call for Taiwan to compensate the U.S. for its defense highlights Taiwan's need to demonstrate its military resolve and dissuades any perception of seeking a 'free ride.'

While Taiwan faces military pressure from China, it looks to leverage its defense budget to affirm its position against potential aggression. According to former U.S. officials, Taiwan's quick action on an arms deal could foster Trump's favor, aligning with his administration's interests concerning Taiwan's stance on defense and semiconductor trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)