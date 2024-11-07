Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: A Heartfelt Campaign in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, is making her electoral debut in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll as a UDF candidate. She expressed her dedication to serving the people of the hill constituency, likening her commitment to that of a mother's love for her children.

On the last day of her second campaign leg, Vadra promised to advocate for Wayanad residents both in Parliament and on additional platforms if elected. Highlighting the bond her brother, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, shares with Wayanad, she urged constituents to support her candidacy.

Vadra criticized the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of harming farmers and small business owners. She argued that Wayanad's economic potential is stifled by divisive politics, a stance she maintained throughout her five-day campaign. The bypoll, scheduled for November 13, follows Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)