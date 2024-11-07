Political Upheaval: German Government Coalition in Crisis

The German government is engulfed in political turmoil following the dramatic removal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The move triggered the resignation of the remaining ministers from the Free Democrats, leading to the coalition's collapse.

Scholz, facing a significant governance challenge, has announced plans to seek a vote of confidence in January, with the prospect of an early election in March. Meanwhile, Lindner is set to receive his dismissal certificate from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier soon, with a successor expected to be named promptly.

The Social Democrats, now in a minority government position alongside the Greens, are under pressure to navigate legislative hurdles, stimulate the economy, and engage with opposition leader Friedrich Merz to bolster economic and defense efforts amid the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)