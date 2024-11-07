Left Menu

Indonesian President's Diplomatic Journey: Meeting World Leaders

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and possibly Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to the U.S. This diplomatic tour starts in China and spans across the U.S., Peru, and Brazil over two weeks.

Jakarta | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:43 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is preparing for a significant diplomatic tour, according to sources from the presidential palace. His itinerary includes a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and potentially former President Donald Trump. Details on the timing of these high-level talks remain unconfirmed.

Embarking soon, President Prabowo's tour not only covers the United States but also extends to China, Peru, and Brazil. This extensive two-week tour marks a major step in strengthening Indonesia's international relations under Prabowo's leadership.

The upcoming trip presents opportunities for dialogue on various global and bilateral issues, positioning Indonesia at the forefront of diplomatic engagement with key world powers. Observers anticipate pivotal discussions that could influence international partnerships.

