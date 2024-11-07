Indonesian President's Diplomatic Journey: Meeting World Leaders

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is preparing for a significant diplomatic tour, according to sources from the presidential palace. His itinerary includes a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and potentially former President Donald Trump. Details on the timing of these high-level talks remain unconfirmed.

Embarking soon, President Prabowo's tour not only covers the United States but also extends to China, Peru, and Brazil. This extensive two-week tour marks a major step in strengthening Indonesia's international relations under Prabowo's leadership.

The upcoming trip presents opportunities for dialogue on various global and bilateral issues, positioning Indonesia at the forefront of diplomatic engagement with key world powers. Observers anticipate pivotal discussions that could influence international partnerships.

