BJP's Nitesh Rane Alleges Congress Manifesto Plagiarism in Maharashtra Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Kankavli, Nitesh Rane, has launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing them of plagiarizing the BJP-Mahayuti manifesto. Rane called the Congress an anti-Hindu party and referred to them as the 'B-team' of the Muslim League. He criticized their election promises as misleading, highlighting that they often cite budget shortages once in power.

In a statement to ANI, Rane remarked, "Congress' manifesto is merely a replica of what BJP and Mahayuti have. Rahul Gandhi should have addressed how many guarantees the Congress government in Karnataka and other states have actually fulfilled. Congress's assurances don't hold ground—they are an anti-Hindu entity collaborating with the Muslim League." As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections, campaigns are intensifying across the state. The opposition MVA coalition, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is on a mission to regain control, taking on the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which comprises Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

The Baramati constituency is set for another family tussle in the assembly polls, with NCP leader Ajit Pawar competing against his nephew Yugendra Pawar. This follows the high-stakes 2024 Lok Sabha election battle, where Sunetra Pawar challenged Supriya Sule, losing by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. The critical Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23. In past elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena have shown strong performance, while Congress strives to regain footing.

(With inputs from agencies.)