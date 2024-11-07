Left Menu

Poland to Strengthen Ties with U.S. Post-Trump Victory

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Poland's plan to enhance its relationship with the United States following Donald Trump's election win. Highlighting the EU's need to maintain strong transatlantic ties, Tusk also pointed to potential geopolitical changes and Trump's approach to NATO and the Ukraine conflict.

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has committed to bolstering Poland's alliance with the United States in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential election victory. Addressing media ahead of an EU summit in Budapest, Tusk emphasized the significance of robust transatlantic relations amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes.

The EU summit, set for Thursday and Friday, will tackle critical topics such as Trump's return to power and the disintegration of Germany's ruling coalition. "With President Trump, we will work on strengthening Polish-U.S. relations," Tusk stated, underscoring the need to ensure harmonious transatlantic ties regardless of leadership.

On the eve of the U.S. election, Tusk tweeted that the "era of geopolitical outsourcing" had concluded. Trump's win has sparked inquiries concerning his policies on NATO and the Ukraine war, reflecting his previous criticisms of NATO and pledges to conclude the conflict rapidly, albeit without specifying the strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

