Congress Suspends Rebel Ahead of Rajasthan Bypolls

Just days before Rajasthan's crucial Assembly bypolls, the Congress party has taken a decisive step by suspending its rebel leader, Naresh Meena. The suspension, announced by Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, follows Meena's controversial decision to file as an Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara seat.

This candidacy pits Meena against the Congress party's official nominee, Kastoor Chand Meena, showcasing a stark internal rift. These developments come as the state gears up for elections in key constituencies such as Jhunjhunu, Dausa, and Khinvsar, among others.

The bypolls, set for November 13, will determine the political landscape in seven seats, while results will be keenly awaited on November 23. This strategic move highlights the party's crackdown on dissent ahead of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)