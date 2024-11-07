Strengthening Transatlantic Bonds: EU and Trump Reconnect
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her anticipation to collaborate once more with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. She emphasized the significance of identifying shared interests to fortify the transatlantic relationship, drawing on her previous experience with Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has voiced her eagerness to re-engage with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the transatlantic bond.
Von der Leyen noted her previous experience working with Trump, underlining the need for a joint analysis of shared interests.
This collaboration, she suggests, will be crucial in fortifying the longstanding relationship between Europe and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Education Collaboration Boost: Colleges to Adopt Schools in Himachal Pradesh
A Cinematic Odyssey: European Union Film Festival 2024
Australia Takes Center Stage at 55th IFFI: A New Era of Film Collaboration
AIEC2024: Pradhan Highlights NEP, Explores Collaborations with Australian Universities
Tom Holland Confirms Return in 'Spider-Man 4' & Exciting Nolan Collaboration