Strengthening Transatlantic Bonds: EU and Trump Reconnect

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her anticipation to collaborate once more with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. She emphasized the significance of identifying shared interests to fortify the transatlantic relationship, drawing on her previous experience with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:40 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has voiced her eagerness to re-engage with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the transatlantic bond.

Von der Leyen noted her previous experience working with Trump, underlining the need for a joint analysis of shared interests.

This collaboration, she suggests, will be crucial in fortifying the longstanding relationship between Europe and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

