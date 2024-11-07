Strengthening Transatlantic Bonds: EU and Trump Reconnect

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has voiced her eagerness to re-engage with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the transatlantic bond.

Von der Leyen noted her previous experience working with Trump, underlining the need for a joint analysis of shared interests.

This collaboration, she suggests, will be crucial in fortifying the longstanding relationship between Europe and the United States.

