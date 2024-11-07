Germany's Political Standstill: Call for New Elections

Germany faces a potential return to the polls as President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expresses readiness to dissolve parliament and initiate new elections. This comes after the three-way coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz disintegrated, plunging the country into a political standstill.

The coalition's collapse was precipitated by Finance Minister Christian Lindner's Free Democrats departing, leaving Scholz without a legislative majority. In response, Scholz announced he would seek a confidence vote in parliament, a necessary step before Steinmeier can formally call for elections.

Addressing the nation, President Steinmeier stressed the importance of political responsibility, saying, "Now is not the time for tactics and trickery, but for reason and responsibility." His comments underscore the urgency of navigating through this political crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)