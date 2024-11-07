Political Storm Erupts Over Controversial Hotel Raid

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, has strongly condemned the late-night police search of female Congress leaders' hotel rooms in Palakkad. She criticized the involvement of male officers, calling the raid inappropriate and unjust.

The police raid, ignited by suspicions of black money, took place in the backdrop of the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Congress leaders argue that the ruling CPI(M) is leveraging police forces to gain political advantage, claiming a breach of protocol.

Amid escalating tensions, the Congress-led UDF has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing the CPI(M) of a pre-planned operation. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran has alleged police support in moving illicit funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)