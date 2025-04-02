CPI(M) Opposes Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Rising Tensions
The CPI(M) has declared its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill introduced by the NDA government, with party MPs set to vote against it. This stance is despite criticism from the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, who disapprove of this viewpoint. The BJP plans protests against India bloc MPs opposing the bill.
- Country:
- India
The CPI(M) has made its position clear regarding the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, vowing to oppose the legislation in parliament. Despite protests from the Catholic Church and the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, the party remains steadfast in its decision.
According to state secretary M V Govindan, the CPI(M) will vote against the bill, articulating its stance during the 24th party congress in Madurai. He emphasized the party's commitment to its principles, dismissing external influences from opposing groups.
The BJP in Kerala plans to march to the homes of INDIA bloc MPs in opposition to their stance on the Waqf Bill, highlighting ongoing tensions. Critics, including some media outlets, view the bill as a test of secularism and a potential catalyst for religious discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
