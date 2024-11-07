European Leaders Urge Trump to Steer Clear of Trade Wars
European leaders in Budapest urged Donald Trump to avoid trade wars, to maintain support for Ukraine, and to uphold global order following his electoral victory. Trump's return brings uncertainty regarding U.S. relations with Europe, NATO support, and potential tariffs. Europe seeks unity and dialogue to address these challenges.
In Budapest, European leaders called on Donald Trump to avoid trade wars and to continue supporting Ukraine. This comes amid concerns about global stability following Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election, which poses a challenge to European unity.
The first-term tension between Trump and European leaders casts uncertainty on U.S. backing for Ukraine against Russia, commitment to NATO, and potential tariffs on exports. European Council chief, Charles Michel, trusts American society to maintain firmness against authoritarian regimes.
EU leaders pitched a unified response, while Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Trump ally, hosted the summit. Nevertheless, concerns over trade wars and Trump's volatility linger as Europe navigates its future without a cohesive German government following its collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- European leaders
- trade wars
- Ukraine
- NATO
- support
- EU
- summit
- Hungary
- Budapest
ALSO READ
China and Hong Kong Stocks Rebound Amid Economic Support
Tensions Simmer in Budhni: BJP Supporters Demand Change in Candidate
Kudo India Shines at 2024 Eurasian Cup, Secures Multiple Medals
Kameng Culture Museum: A New Cultural Beacon in Arunachal Pradesh
IFAD Calls for Increased Support for Small-Scale Farmers at COP16 to Combat Biodiversity Loss and Climate Change