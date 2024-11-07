Left Menu

Trump's Election Win Casts Shadow on COP29 Climate Summit

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election poses challenges for international climate negotiations at the upcoming COP29 summit, especially affecting climate finance deals. Despite setbacks, Europe and China are expected to lead efforts, while U.S. states and cities aim to compensate for federal withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:03 IST
Donald Trump's triumph in the U.S. presidential election has sparked concerns over the potential adverse impacts on the forthcoming COP29 climate summit scheduled in Baku, Azerbaijan. His victory adds pressure on Europe and China to spearhead international efforts to combat climate change, especially after his pledge to depart from the Paris climate agreement.

Climate negotiators gathering from November 11-22 face an uphill battle in agreeing to new global finance targets without U.S. support, thereby impeding efforts to mobilize international funds for climate initiatives. The EU, along with its allies, will be pushing China and wealthy Gulf nations to contribute more towards U.N. climate funds.

While German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's withdrawal from the summit marks a setback amidst domestic issues, Germany and the European Union remain committed to leading the climate finance dialogue. Meanwhile, U.S. states and cities, organized under groups such as the U.S. Climate Alliance, will fill the gap left by federal withdrawal to maintain momentum for global climate objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

