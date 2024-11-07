Trump's Resurgence: A Conservative Sweep in Washington

Donald Trump is poised for a smoother ride in Washington during his upcoming second term, bolstered by a Republican-led Senate and a restructured judiciary that mitigates previous legal challenges.

His surprising electoral comeback has drawn mixed reactions, particularly within Black communities, as his vote share among this demographic remains stagnant. Tensions rise among Democrats as they reckon with Vice President Kamala Harris's loss and President Biden's address following the election.

As Republicans take control of the Senate and make gains in the House, Trump's appeal to Hispanic and working-class voters played a pivotal role in his return to the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)