Manoj Jarange: The Activist Shaking Up Maharashtra's Political Landscape

Activist Manoj Jarange may have opted not to field candidates in the Maharashtra polls, but his presence continues to unsettle the BJP in Jalna district, a focal point of the Maratha agitation, say political analysts.

The BJP's previous victories in key constituencies like Bhokardan, Partur, and Badnapur are now at risk as the party contends with significant socio-political changes. The party has renominated seasoned politicians, including Santosh Danve of Bhokardan, Babanrao Lonikar in Partur, and Narayan Kuche in Badnapur.

Despite their efforts, the BJP faces challenges from a fragmented opposition and a discontent Maratha community led by Jarange, who has vehemently opposed the party's stance on Maratha reservation. The Marathas, who form a substantial voter base, are likely to play a decisive role in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)