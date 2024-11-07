Modi's Maharashtra Mega Rally Marathon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address nine rallies across Maharashtra in a strategic move to bolster BJP's campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections. The rallies kick off in Dhule and include a key roadshow in Pune, with elections slated for November 20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a major rally blitz across Maharashtra, aimed at boosting the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections.
The Prime Minister's marathon of nine rallies begins in Dhule this Friday, with another prominent event scheduled in Pune, featuring a roadshow on November 12.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, faces competition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition as the state braces for elections on November 20.
