Left Menu

Modi's Maharashtra Mega Rally Marathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address nine rallies across Maharashtra in a strategic move to bolster BJP's campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections. The rallies kick off in Dhule and include a key roadshow in Pune, with elections slated for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:32 IST
Modi's Maharashtra Mega Rally Marathon
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a major rally blitz across Maharashtra, aimed at boosting the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The Prime Minister's marathon of nine rallies begins in Dhule this Friday, with another prominent event scheduled in Pune, featuring a roadshow on November 12.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, faces competition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition as the state braces for elections on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024