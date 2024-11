Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India and Australia Discuss Security Concerns Amidst Canada Conflict

In a crucial diplomatic engagement, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to deliberate over pivotal geopolitical issues and India's security concerns. The discussions were overshadowed by the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, where security issues remained the focal point.

The Ministry of External Affairs, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, reported that social media platforms blocked an Australian media outlet's pages in Canada after it aired the press conference involving Jaishankar and Wong. The two ministers, during their interaction in Canberra, addressed concerns related to India's external security issues with Australia.

The discussions extended to broader geopolitical issues, including developments in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with India emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy. The tensions in Canada's Brampton, where protests disrupted a Hindu consular event, were also addressed, with India reporting Canada's leniency towards extremist forces.

