British Lawmaker's Night Out Ends in Assault Charge

A British Member of Parliament, Mike Amesbury, faces a charge of common assault following an altercation during a night out in Cheshire. The incident, captured on CCTV, involved Amesbury allegedly assaulting a passerby who he claimed was threatening him.

The Labour Party has suspended Amesbury in light of the evidence provided by Cheshire Police. Rosemary Ainslie, leading the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime Division, confirmed the charge against the Runcorn and Helsby MP.

Amesbury expressed regret over the incident and stated his ongoing cooperation with law enforcement. The case, involving the reported assault on a 45-year-old man, is set to proceed in court at a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)