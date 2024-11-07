Left Menu

French Gambler's High-Stakes Bet on Trump Under Scrutiny

France's gambling regulator is investigating Polymarket, a platform where a French trader won millions betting on a Trump election victory, to ensure compliance with French laws. Polymarket investigated the trader, finding no market manipulation, but acknowledges the bets were based on personal election views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:42 IST
French Gambler's High-Stakes Bet on Trump Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • France

France's gambling regulatory body is currently probing Polymarket, a platform through which a French trader succeeded in placing a multimillion-dollar bet on Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. ANJ spokesperson Elsa Trochet-Mace confirmed that the platform's operations and adherence to French gambling laws are under examination.

Polymarket has not issued any comments concerning the inquiry. Last month, the crypto-fueled offshore exchange revealed that the mysterious trader placing multiple bets on a Trump win was identified as a French national.

Following an internal investigation, Polymarket established that the trader, with substantial trading experience and a background in financial services, placed wagers based on personal perspectives of the election. They concluded that there was no evidence to suggest the trader manipulated or attempted to manipulate the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024