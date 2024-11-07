Left Menu

Power Tariff Protests: Sharmila Challenges NDA's Steep Price Hike

APCC president Y S Sharmila led a protest against the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, criticizing the increase in power tariffs. She held a lantern rally in Vijayawada and accused both NDA and YSRCP of burdening the public with hefty charges, questioning the fairness of such actions.

Updated: 07-11-2024 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Y S Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), voiced strong opposition against the NDA government's alleged power tariff hikes. The protest was marked by a lantern rally in Vijayawada, as Sharmila challenged the government's decision to impose additional charges.

Criticizing both the NDA and the previous YSRCP government, Sharmila accused them of burdening citizens with staggering power costs. She highlighted a Rs 35,000 crore strain from the previous administration and questioned the current Rs 17,000 crore burden, urging for accountability.

Sharmila expressed her concern over the financial strain on the public, arguing that voters elected the NDA for relief, not to face similar hardships. She emphasized the need for transparency, citing a 40% increase attributed to adjustment charges as unjust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

