Constitution Color Controversy: BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Red Book

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera criticized the BJP for objecting to the red cover of the Constitution carried by Rahul Gandhi at a political rally in Maharashtra. The controversy arose during Gandhi's campaign for the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena alliance. A complaint was lodged by the Congress against the BJP for misleading election practices.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera criticized the BJP on Thursday for their objection to the red cover of the Constitution's copy carried by Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Maharashtra, which is geared for upcoming elections.

Khera stated that while the BJP sees the Constitution's color, it will learn its value only by respecting it. Rahul Gandhi was campaigning for the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena alliance for the November 20 assembly elections, where he presented a slim red-covered Constitution copy at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan convention in Nagpur.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis questioned the message Gandhi aimed to convey by showcasing the red Constitution, a color often linked to Marxist ideology. In response, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole argued that red is considered auspicious in Hinduism. The Congress also filed a complaint against BJP with the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing them of misleading voters through advertisements and news articles lacking verification.

