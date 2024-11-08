Left Menu

Zelenskiy Unaware of Trump's War Resolution Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted his lack of knowledge regarding Donald Trump's proposed plan to swiftly end the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking at a European Political Community summit in Budapest, he acknowledged Trump's intentions but remained skeptical about the feasibility of a quick resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:02 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday stated he has no knowledge of Donald Trump's proposed strategy to swiftly end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference during the European Political Community summit in Budapest, Zelenskiy highlighted his unfamiliarity with the details of Trump's plan.

While he believes Trump desires a rapid end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Zelenskiy expressed skepticism about the practicality of such an outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

