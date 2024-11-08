Zelenskiy Unaware of Trump's War Resolution Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday stated he has no knowledge of Donald Trump's proposed strategy to swiftly end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference during the European Political Community summit in Budapest, Zelenskiy highlighted his unfamiliarity with the details of Trump's plan.

While he believes Trump desires a rapid end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Zelenskiy expressed skepticism about the practicality of such an outcome.

