Trump Awaits Putin Call Amid Flurry of Diplomatic Talks

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed he has not spoken directly with Russia's President Vladimir Putin since his triumph in the U.S. elections. Nonetheless, Trump remains optimistic, stating, "I think we'll speak," as revealed in an interview with NBC released on Thursday.

Trump disclosed to NBC that, following his election win, he has engaged in conversations with approximately 70 international leaders as of Wednesday morning. This flurry of diplomatic talks underscores the high-level global interest in Trump's upcoming presidency.

Although a call with Putin has not yet materialized, the diplomatic groundwork has clearly been set as the President-elect prepares to forge his policies and relationships on the world stage.

