Trump Awaits Putin Call Amid Flurry of Diplomatic Talks

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has not yet spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin since his election victory. However, Trump anticipates future communication. He mentioned in an NBC interview that he has already conversed with around 70 world leaders since Wednesday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 01:36 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed he has not spoken directly with Russia's President Vladimir Putin since his triumph in the U.S. elections. Nonetheless, Trump remains optimistic, stating, "I think we'll speak," as revealed in an interview with NBC released on Thursday.

Trump disclosed to NBC that, following his election win, he has engaged in conversations with approximately 70 international leaders as of Wednesday morning. This flurry of diplomatic talks underscores the high-level global interest in Trump's upcoming presidency.

Although a call with Putin has not yet materialized, the diplomatic groundwork has clearly been set as the President-elect prepares to forge his policies and relationships on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

