Trump Transition: Susie Wiles Eyed for Chief of Staff Role

Allies of President-elect Donald Trump are pushing for Susie Wiles, one of his campaign managers, to become White House chief of staff. Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago estate, evaluating candidates for key positions as he prepares for his presidential term starting January 2025. Additional candidates for prominent roles are also under consideration.

Allies of President-elect Donald Trump are advocating for Susie Wiles to become White House chief of staff, a trusted campaign manager credited with guiding Trump's successful presidential bid. Trump, currently secluded at his Mar-a-Lago estate, is assessing a range of candidates for pivotal roles as he readies for his upcoming term starting January 20, 2025.

Wiles, noted for her strategic acumen, is the frontrunner to become chief of staff, a position crucial in managing the president's agenda and interactions with Congressional and governmental figures. Other contenders include former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, signaling Trump's inclination towards familiar figures from his previous administration.

Trump's administration is also considering former figures like Richard Grenell for Secretary of State and Senator Bill Hagerty for key positions. As key decisions loom, Trump's team remains tight-lipped on personnel selections, leaving speculation on possible appointments to swirl.

