Putin's Peace Proposal: Ukraine's Neutrality and Sovereign Borders
President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine must remain neutral for peace, advocating for borders aligned with the people's wishes in Russian-claimed territories. He emphasized that non-neutrality could harm Russia's interests. Ukraine, adhering to its NATO ambitions, seeks Western support against these terms.
During a recent address, President Vladimir Putin stressed the necessity for Ukraine to maintain a neutral stance as a precondition for peace, suggesting that Ukraine's borders should reflect the aspirations of the inhabitants within Russian-claimed territories.
Putin emphasized that without neutrality, fostering amicable relations between Russia and Ukraine would be challenging. He recalled Russia's acknowledgment of Ukraine's post-Soviet boundaries on the premise of neutrality, contrasting with Ukraine's ambitions to join the NATO military alliance.
Ukraine has dismissed the conditions laid out by Putin, labeling them as tantamount to surrender. In response, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed a 'victory plan,' urging additional Western support to maintain Ukraine's independence and resist external manipulation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
