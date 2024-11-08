During a recent address, President Vladimir Putin stressed the necessity for Ukraine to maintain a neutral stance as a precondition for peace, suggesting that Ukraine's borders should reflect the aspirations of the inhabitants within Russian-claimed territories.

Putin emphasized that without neutrality, fostering amicable relations between Russia and Ukraine would be challenging. He recalled Russia's acknowledgment of Ukraine's post-Soviet boundaries on the premise of neutrality, contrasting with Ukraine's ambitions to join the NATO military alliance.

Ukraine has dismissed the conditions laid out by Putin, labeling them as tantamount to surrender. In response, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed a 'victory plan,' urging additional Western support to maintain Ukraine's independence and resist external manipulation.

