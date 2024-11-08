Left Menu

Putin's Peace Proposal: Ukraine's Neutrality and Sovereign Borders

President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine must remain neutral for peace, advocating for borders aligned with the people's wishes in Russian-claimed territories. He emphasized that non-neutrality could harm Russia's interests. Ukraine, adhering to its NATO ambitions, seeks Western support against these terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 02:25 IST
Putin's Peace Proposal: Ukraine's Neutrality and Sovereign Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a recent address, President Vladimir Putin stressed the necessity for Ukraine to maintain a neutral stance as a precondition for peace, suggesting that Ukraine's borders should reflect the aspirations of the inhabitants within Russian-claimed territories.

Putin emphasized that without neutrality, fostering amicable relations between Russia and Ukraine would be challenging. He recalled Russia's acknowledgment of Ukraine's post-Soviet boundaries on the premise of neutrality, contrasting with Ukraine's ambitions to join the NATO military alliance.

Ukraine has dismissed the conditions laid out by Putin, labeling them as tantamount to surrender. In response, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed a 'victory plan,' urging additional Western support to maintain Ukraine's independence and resist external manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024