Trump's Team Seeks Unity Among Exiled Nicaraguan, Cuban, and Venezuelan Communities

In a notable development, members of Donald Trump's transition team have reached out to a prominent Nicaraguan opposition figure, signaling a potential shift in U.S. relations with exiled Latin American communities. Felix Maradiaga, a Miami-based opposition leader and head of Nicaragua's Freedom Foundation, revealed he received a 'courtesy call' from Trump's team.

The interaction comes on the heels of Trump's election victory, as the incoming administration appears eager to engage with Nicaraguan, Cuban, and Venezuelan exiles. The aim, Maradiaga noted, is to 'strengthen cohesion' among these communities and seek a unified stance against similar dictatorial regimes in their home countries.

With nearly a million Nicaraguans fleeing political repression since 2018, the Platform for Unity and Democracy, which Maradiaga is part of, is urging ongoing support. As Maradiaga prepares to meet officials responsible for Latin American policy, there is hope that U.S. actions could foster democracy and human rights in the region.

