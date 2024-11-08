Left Menu

Trump's Team Seeks Unity Among Exiled Nicaraguan, Cuban, and Venezuelan Communities

Felix Maradiaga, a Nicaraguan opposition leader, was contacted by Donald Trump's transition team to foster unity among exiled communities from Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela. The initiative aims to strengthen ties and align perspectives to counteract similar dictatorships, with hopes for impactful U.S. actions supporting democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 04:06 IST
Trump's Team Seeks Unity Among Exiled Nicaraguan, Cuban, and Venezuelan Communities

In a notable development, members of Donald Trump's transition team have reached out to a prominent Nicaraguan opposition figure, signaling a potential shift in U.S. relations with exiled Latin American communities. Felix Maradiaga, a Miami-based opposition leader and head of Nicaragua's Freedom Foundation, revealed he received a 'courtesy call' from Trump's team.

The interaction comes on the heels of Trump's election victory, as the incoming administration appears eager to engage with Nicaraguan, Cuban, and Venezuelan exiles. The aim, Maradiaga noted, is to 'strengthen cohesion' among these communities and seek a unified stance against similar dictatorial regimes in their home countries.

With nearly a million Nicaraguans fleeing political repression since 2018, the Platform for Unity and Democracy, which Maradiaga is part of, is urging ongoing support. As Maradiaga prepares to meet officials responsible for Latin American policy, there is hope that U.S. actions could foster democracy and human rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024