Susie Wiles: Trump's Historic Chief of Staff Appointment

In a historic appointment, President-elect Donald Trump announced Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff. Wiles, instrumental in Trump's election victories, becomes the first woman to hold this pivotal role. Her appointment marks the beginning of a series of staffing decisions as Trump prepares for his return to Washington.

Wiles is celebrated for her political acumen and close association with Trump, having played critical roles in both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. Trump expressed confidence in her capacity to excel in the position, emphasizing her respected status and innovative approach to political strategy.

As Trump contemplates additional appointments for his administration, familiar figures from his first term remain under consideration. Among them are prominent Republicans and former officials with experience in Trump's prior presidency, signaling a potential return to previously established networks and strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)