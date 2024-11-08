Left Menu

Susie Wiles: Trailblazer as Trump's White House Chief of Staff

Donald Trump has appointed Susie Wiles, his campaign manager, as White House chief of staff, marking her as the first woman in this role. The appointment is part of a series of staffing announcements following his election victory. Wiles is praised for her experience and leadership skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 06:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 06:08 IST
Susie Wiles: Trailblazer as Trump's White House Chief of Staff

In a major post-election development, President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, one of his principal campaign managers, as the new White House chief of staff. This significant appointment marks the first in a sequence of expected staff changes as Trump prepares for his return to the Oval Office on January 20.

Wiles, who commands considerable respect within political circles, will be the first woman to hold this crucial position. Her tasks will include managing White House operations and coordinating with various government bodies and lawmakers. Trump's selection of Wiles underscores her reputation as a strategic thinker and proven leader.

Reflecting on her contribution, Trump commended Wiles as "tough, smart, innovative, and universally admired." Her role as chief of staff comes amidst consideration of other contenders for senior administration positions, all anticipated to contribute to Trump's revamped leadership team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024