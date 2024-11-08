Left Menu

Republicans On Track for Congressional Dominance

Donald Trump's Republicans are projected to pick up another Senate seat, likely controlling both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. They are poised for 53 Senate seats, potentially 55, and close to retaining a House majority. The Senate control would enable confirming Trump's appointees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 08:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 08:17 IST
Donald Trump's Republican party is on the verge of expanding its control over the U.S. Congress. Media projections indicate that Republicans are set to gain another Senate seat, which could give them control of at least 53 seats in the 100-seat chamber next year.

Additionally, they are maintaining a slight edge in the battle for the House of Representatives. Sources report that Republicans are on the brink of holding both chambers with a current tally giving them a majority of 220-212 in the House, as they add to their seat count.

If confirmed, this Republican leadership would give Trump's administration leverage to confirm personnel and judicial appointments. The results await final confirmation from races in key states like Arizona and Nevada, which are still being closely monitored.

