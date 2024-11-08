Susie Wiles: The Strategic Force Behind Trump's White House Return

In a significant staffing decision, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Susie Wiles as the White House chief of staff. Wiles, a seasoned political strategist, co-managed Trump's campaign and is credited with orchestrating a more disciplined strategy that led to his recent election victory.

At 67, Wiles will be the first woman to hold this influential position, acting as the gatekeeper to the President. Trump's decision is part of a broader effort to establish a strong team as he prepares to return to the White House on January 20.

Wiles' appointment has been warmly received by colleagues who highlight her experience and leadership qualities. As Trump forms his administration, familiar faces from his previous tenure are expected to fill key roles, adding continuity and strategic depth to his team.

