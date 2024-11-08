Tensions Flare as Special Status Debate Sparks Chaos in J&K Assembly
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced significant turmoil for a third day, with BJP members protesting a special status resolution. This led to 12 opposition MLAs and legislator Sheikh Khurshid being marshalled out. The resolution demanded constitutional guarantees for J&K, causing further unrest among members.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was engulfed in chaos for the third consecutive day due to heated protests by BJP members over a contentious special status resolution.
The session turned tumultuous when BJP MLAs raised slogans such as 'Pakistani agenda nahi chalega' and stormed into the House well, prompting Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to order their expulsion.
Despite the turmoil, the Assembly reasserted the significance of J&K's special status and urged the Centre to negotiate with regional representatives to restore constitutional guarantees, emphasizing the need to balance national unity and the aspirations of J&K's people.
