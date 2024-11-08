Emigration Tide: Americans Eye New Horizons Post Trump Re-Election

As news of Donald Trump's potential re-election as U.S. President circulated, a wave of Americans began contemplating emigration. Google reported a staggering 1,270% spike in 'move to Canada' searches, highlighting a growing sentiment among those disillusioned by the political climate.

The rise in emigration interest extends beyond Canada; searches for relocating to New Zealand soared nearly 2,000%, while Australia saw an 820% uptick. These patterns mirror those seen in 2016 when Trump's initial victory led to similar spikes in emigration curiosity.

Immigration professionals, like Evan Green of Canada's Green and Spiegel, report being inundated with inquiries. However, the practicality of emigration remains challenging, as restrictions tighten on temporary and permanent migrants, offering a sobering reality check amid the heightened interest.

