Orban's Stark Prediction: US to Pull Out of Ukraine Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban predicts the United States will stop supporting the war in Ukraine under President Donald Trump. He believes Europe cannot sustain the financial burden of the war alone, suggesting a shifting stance among EU leaders towards adjusting to new realities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:36 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
In a bold prediction, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that under Donald Trump's presidency, the United States will cease its support for the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on state radio ahead of an EU leaders' informal summit in Budapest, Orban expressed concerns about Europe's ability to financially sustain the conflict on its own.

He noted a growing sentiment among European leaders who either remain silent or cautiously suggest adjusting to the shifting geopolitical landscape.

