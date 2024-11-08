Orban's Stark Prediction: US to Pull Out of Ukraine Conflict

In a bold prediction, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that under Donald Trump's presidency, the United States will cease its support for the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on state radio ahead of an EU leaders' informal summit in Budapest, Orban expressed concerns about Europe's ability to financially sustain the conflict on its own.

He noted a growing sentiment among European leaders who either remain silent or cautiously suggest adjusting to the shifting geopolitical landscape.

