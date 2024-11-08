Minister Rijiju Warns Against Congress's 'Vote Bank Politics'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday issued a strong critique of the Congress party, accusing it of prioritizing its electoral interests over genuine national development. He admonished voters in Maharashtra to be wary of what he described as the party's 'misleading tactics' in the run-up to the state assembly elections.

During a media interaction, the BJP leader alleged that Congress has historically divided communities to secure votes, sabotaging national unity and progress. Rijiju asserted that this divisive approach has become a longstanding policy of the Congress, which will eventually be exposed, allowing citizens to see through the party's manipulative intentions.

Highlighting the positive transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Rijiju pointed to India's enhanced global standing and improved security situation domestically. He further urged voters to recognize the benefits of the Mahayuti government's initiatives, like the Laadki Bahin scheme, as they head to the polls on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)