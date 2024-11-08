BJP Slams NC’s Article 370 Resolution as Unconstitutional

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday condemned the National Conference (NC) for pushing a resolution seeking the restoration of Article 370, labeling it as both "illegal and unconstitutional." The resolution, advocating for Jammu and Kashmir's previous special status, was passed via voice vote in the newly convened assembly of the Union Territory.

Critiquing the resolution for going against India's constitutional and democratic norms, Chugh emphasized that Articles 370 and 35A had been repealed by India's central legislative bodies, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, on August 5, 2019. The Supreme Court has upheld this decision, he told ANI.

Chugh also questioned the Congress party's position, given its alliance with NC in Jammu and Kashmir, challenging it to clarify whether it supports or opposes the NC's stance on restoring Articles 370 and 35A. He asserted that the BJP remains committed to safeguarding democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, denouncing anti-national forces.

BJP lawmakers in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly reportedly clashed with colleagues over the issue, with tensions visible as PDP MLA's demonstration in favor of Article 370 added to the discord. Subsequently, BJP members entered the well of the house, sparking further disruption.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, commented that the resolution was superficial and lacked genuine intent as it was not consulted with the NC. The push for Article 370's restoration was a key aspect of NC's election promises.

