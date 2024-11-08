Diplomatic Steps Forward: Turkiye and Greece Work to Mend Ties
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visits Athens to meet his Greek counterpart, aiming to ease longstanding tensions between the nations. The dialogue focuses on improving diplomatic ties, addressing maritime disputes, and enhancing regional stability. Illegal migration and Middle Eastern conflicts are anticipated topics of discussion.
- Country:
- Greece
In a bid to ease decades-long tensions, Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Athens for discussions with his Greek counterpart. The historic meeting symbolizes a crucial step in mending relations between the two rival nations.
Greece and Turkiye, both NATO members, have been embroiled in disputes over maritime boundaries, often escalating close to conflict. However, recent diplomatic efforts suggest a thawing of relations as both sides push for improved cooperation.
Significant issues like illegal migration and regional stability in the Middle East are on the agenda. The meeting also lays the groundwork for a high-level cooperation council between Greece and Turkiye, scheduled for 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region
U.S. and G7 Secure Historic $50 Billion Loan for Ukraine Amid Tensions
Tensions Surge as Explosions Rock Damascus Amid Israeli Strikes
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Damascus and Homs
Renewed Diplomacy: India-China Leaders Meet at BRICS Summit