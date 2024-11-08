Diplomatic Steps Forward: Turkiye and Greece Work to Mend Ties

In a bid to ease decades-long tensions, Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Athens for discussions with his Greek counterpart. The historic meeting symbolizes a crucial step in mending relations between the two rival nations.

Greece and Turkiye, both NATO members, have been embroiled in disputes over maritime boundaries, often escalating close to conflict. However, recent diplomatic efforts suggest a thawing of relations as both sides push for improved cooperation.

Significant issues like illegal migration and regional stability in the Middle East are on the agenda. The meeting also lays the groundwork for a high-level cooperation council between Greece and Turkiye, scheduled for 2025.

