Erdogan's Call for Trump's Intervention in Middle East
President Erdogan urges U.S. President-elect Trump to stop U.S. arms support to Israel, highlighting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Erdogan criticizes Israeli offensives in Gaza and Lebanon and advocates for an end to conflicts as promised by Trump. The situation may impact regional political balances.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has called on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to take bold steps in the Middle East by ending U.S. arms support to Israel. Erdogan expressed hope that Trump would fulfill his campaign promises to resolve regional conflicts.
Speaking to reporters after a visit to Budapest, Erdogan suggested that Trump's intervention could start by instructing Israel to halt what Turkey views as aggressive actions in Gaza and Lebanon. Erdogan's comments come amid strained relations, with Turkey having suspended trade with Israel and pushing for legal action against the country at the World Court.
With Trump's presidency poised to influence the Middle East's political and military dynamics, Erdogan warned that maintaining current U.S. policies might exacerbate regional tensions and conflict. Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israel's military activities in Palestinian and Lebanese territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
