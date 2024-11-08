Habeck's Green Ambition: A Long Shot for Germany's Chancellery

Amid the political turmoil following the breakdown of Germany's coalition government, Economy Minister Robert Habeck plans to announce his candidacy for chancellor, representing the Greens. This development comes after months of coalition infighting over budget policies, leading to the potential for early elections as soon as March, with current Chancellor Olaf Scholz aiming for a vote.

Despite Habeck's prominent role in shaping Germany's energy and climate policies, his party struggles in the opinion polls. Once hailed for his communication skills and responses to Europe's energy crisis post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Habeck's popularity has waned. Critics, affected by economic downturns and cost-of-living crises, have shifted focus away from his climate initiatives.

Habeck's determination is evident as he returns to social media, gearing up for the Greens' 2024 congress where his candidacy is expected to be confirmed. While challenges abound, including declining approval ratings and low party polling numbers, Habeck's comeback reflects his refusal to bow out, even as the political landscape remains fraught with challenges.

