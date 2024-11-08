Left Menu

Habeck's Green Ambition: A Long Shot for Germany's Chancellery

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announces his intention to run for chancellor on behalf of the Greens, following the collapse of the country's coalition. Despite being a central figure in climate policy, Habeck's bid is challenged by low opinion poll ratings. The election is expected in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:20 IST
Habeck's Green Ambition: A Long Shot for Germany's Chancellery
Habeck

Amid the political turmoil following the breakdown of Germany's coalition government, Economy Minister Robert Habeck plans to announce his candidacy for chancellor, representing the Greens. This development comes after months of coalition infighting over budget policies, leading to the potential for early elections as soon as March, with current Chancellor Olaf Scholz aiming for a vote.

Despite Habeck's prominent role in shaping Germany's energy and climate policies, his party struggles in the opinion polls. Once hailed for his communication skills and responses to Europe's energy crisis post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Habeck's popularity has waned. Critics, affected by economic downturns and cost-of-living crises, have shifted focus away from his climate initiatives.

Habeck's determination is evident as he returns to social media, gearing up for the Greens' 2024 congress where his candidacy is expected to be confirmed. While challenges abound, including declining approval ratings and low party polling numbers, Habeck's comeback reflects his refusal to bow out, even as the political landscape remains fraught with challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024