Anti-Semitic Clashes in Amsterdam Prompt Emergency Evacuation of Israeli Fans

Israel dispatched two airplanes to repatriate fans following violent anti-Semitic incidents in Amsterdam. The clashes, which have raised security concerns, involved rioters attacking Israeli citizens post a soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam. Heightened tensions echo historical antisemitic violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:02 IST
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a stark reminder of Europe's past, violent anti-Semitic clashes erupted in Amsterdam, targeting Israeli soccer fans. Following a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, rioters attacked, prompting Israel to deploy planes to bring its citizens home.

The violence unfolded amid heightened tensions following Israel's Gaza offensive and recalls historical attacks on Jews. Mayor Femke Halsema and Dutch officials condemned the incidents, which occurred as crowds gathered to mark Kristallnacht.

With security escalated, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof promised to prosecute perpetrators, as Israelis prepared for an early return home. The unrest underscores ongoing strains between communities and highlights the delicate balance political leaders face.

