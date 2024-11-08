Deve Gowda Vows Relentless Fight Against Karnataka Congress

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has launched a vehement attack against the ruling Congress party in Karnataka, pledging to remain actively engaged in politics until he successfully unseats the government.

Gowda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while criticizing leaders of the INDI Alliance and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, accusing Shivakumar of attempting to undermine his family's political aspirations.

With passion and emotion, Gowda vowed to fight tirelessly in the upcoming Channapatna by-polls to safeguard the state's interests, citing his family's enduring commitment to their political and humanitarian values.

