Deve Gowda Vows Relentless Fight Against Karnataka Congress

Former PM H D Deve Gowda declared his unwavering resolve to challenge the ruling Congress in Karnataka. Commending PM Modi while criticizing Congress and other INDI Alliance leaders, Gowda reiterated his lifelong political commitment, condemning Shivakumar's tactics against his family in local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:23 IST
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has launched a vehement attack against the ruling Congress party in Karnataka, pledging to remain actively engaged in politics until he successfully unseats the government.

Gowda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while criticizing leaders of the INDI Alliance and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, accusing Shivakumar of attempting to undermine his family's political aspirations.

With passion and emotion, Gowda vowed to fight tirelessly in the upcoming Channapatna by-polls to safeguard the state's interests, citing his family's enduring commitment to their political and humanitarian values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

