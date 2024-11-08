Left Menu

Ukraine Under Fire: Russia's Intensified Aerial Assault

Russian missiles, bombs, and drones targeted three Ukrainian regions in nighttime attacks, escalating the conflict. Civilians were injured, and an apartment building was severely damaged in Kharkiv. Ukraine calls for increased Western aid as uncertainty grows following Donald Trump's election. Russia's drone attacks have significantly increased recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:45 IST
Ukraine Under Fire: Russia's Intensified Aerial Assault
hypersonic missiles Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a devastating escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russian missiles, bombs, and drones have struck three regions in Ukraine, according to officials on Friday. The nighttime assaults, part of a new intensified aerial campaign by Russia, have left Ukrainian officials pleading for more Western assistance, especially in light of uncertainties surrounding the newly elected U.S. administration.

Since the Russian full-scale invasion nearly three years ago, its military has leveraged superior air power to target civilian areas across Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of over 10,000 civilians, according to UN reports. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, experienced severe damage when a 500-kilogram glide bomb hit a high-rise apartment building, injuring at least 25 people, including an infant.

As Russian fire rates continue to rise, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for international unity and decisive action to counteract these attacks. His plea for support comes amid an uncertain future for Western aid, following Donald Trump's recent electoral victory as U.S. president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024