Ukraine Under Fire: Russia's Intensified Aerial Assault

In a devastating escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russian missiles, bombs, and drones have struck three regions in Ukraine, according to officials on Friday. The nighttime assaults, part of a new intensified aerial campaign by Russia, have left Ukrainian officials pleading for more Western assistance, especially in light of uncertainties surrounding the newly elected U.S. administration.

Since the Russian full-scale invasion nearly three years ago, its military has leveraged superior air power to target civilian areas across Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of over 10,000 civilians, according to UN reports. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, experienced severe damage when a 500-kilogram glide bomb hit a high-rise apartment building, injuring at least 25 people, including an infant.

As Russian fire rates continue to rise, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for international unity and decisive action to counteract these attacks. His plea for support comes amid an uncertain future for Western aid, following Donald Trump's recent electoral victory as U.S. president.

(With inputs from agencies.)