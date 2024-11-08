Political Tensions Rise as Congress and BJP Clash Over Naxal Allegations
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel rebukes BJP for associating Congress with 'urban Naxals.' Responding to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's statements, Baghel highlights the sacrifices Congress has made in Naxalite violence and criticizes BJP for their stance on the Indian Constitution.
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for associating Congress leaders with 'urban Naxals', despite losing members to their attacks.
Baghel's remarks came in response to statements by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis suggested that 'ultra-Left' groups were involved in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Baghel countered, questioning the BJP's fixation on the color red, which Fadnavis linked to the Indian Constitution's depiction.
Baghel underscored the sacrifices made by Congress in fights against Naxalites, including a lethal attack in Chhattisgarh's Jhiram Valley. Pointing to tensions in Maharashtra, Baghel drew parallels between BJP's alleged constitutional ambitions and Naxalite ideology, intensifying the political discourse.
