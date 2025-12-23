Historic Step: Odisha and Chhattisgarh Seek Amicable Solution to Mahanadi Water Dispute

The all-party high-level committee tackling the Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh met on Tuesday, signaling a promising advance toward an amicable settlement. Chaired by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, the meeting focused on negotiation without diminishing the importance of the ongoing legal fight.

The gathering, attended by ministers and MLAs from various political parties, demonstrated a commitment to resolving the conflict. Updates were shared on Odisha's stance, bilateral talks with Chhattisgarh, and the case pending before the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT). Members were assured documents would be distributed before their next meeting.

Highlighting public interest and transparency, officials insist that involving stakeholders and informing citizens are key. As the Mahanadi is crucial for irrigation and water needs, this collaborative effort seeks to preserve the river's flow for future generations. The committee will reconvene in January 2026 to continue its work.

(With inputs from agencies.)