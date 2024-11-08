Left Menu

PM Modi Challenges Congress Allies to Praise Savarkar and Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged Congress allies to have Rahul Gandhi speak in praise of V D Savarkar and Bal Thackeray, emphasizing their contributions. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra, Modi criticized Congress for relying on alliances and for allegedly dividing OBCs, promoting BJP's achievements and development plans instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:46 IST
PM Modi Challenges Congress Allies to Praise Savarkar and Thackeray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a challenge to Congress allies, urging them to convince party MP Rahul Gandhi to publicly commend Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray for their significant contributions to India.

Addressing a rally in Nashik, Maharashtra, Modi accused the Congress of being a 'parasite' that weakens other backward castes (OBCs) and aligns with regional factions for survival. He positioned the upcoming state elections as crucial for Maharashtra's dignity.

Modi praised his administration's development initiatives and underscored the economic progress in the state under BJP governance, all while criticizing Congress for sowing divisions and allegedly undermining national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024