PM Modi Challenges Congress Allies to Praise Savarkar and Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a challenge to Congress allies, urging them to convince party MP Rahul Gandhi to publicly commend Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray for their significant contributions to India.

Addressing a rally in Nashik, Maharashtra, Modi accused the Congress of being a 'parasite' that weakens other backward castes (OBCs) and aligns with regional factions for survival. He positioned the upcoming state elections as crucial for Maharashtra's dignity.

Modi praised his administration's development initiatives and underscored the economic progress in the state under BJP governance, all while criticizing Congress for sowing divisions and allegedly undermining national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)